Infant among 32 injured in Dharavi residential building fire

The blaze broke out in a ground-plus seven-storey building on 90 feet road around 11 am

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 22:49 ist
Representative image. Credit iStock Photo

At least 32 persons, including a one-month-old boy, were injured and admitted to hospitals after a fire erupted in their seven-storey residential building in Dharavi slum area of central Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.

Seventy to eighty persons were rescued after the fire broke out in Shama building located on 90 Feet Road around 11 am. It was doused by around 12.30 pm, he said.

Also read | 60 rescued after fire mishap in Mumbai

"The blaze broke out on the ground floor of the building. It was confined to electric wiring, CCTVs in the common passage area and the duct. Some scrap material kept on the fifth and seventh floors also caught fire," the civic official said.

It was a level one (small) fire and after being alerted, the local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operation, he said. "A total 32 persons either suffered injuries or complained of uneasiness following the fire.

All of them, including a one-month-old boy, were admitted to different hospitals. While two senior citizens were admitted to Sion hospital, others were admitted to Ayush Hospital," he said, adding that no death has been reported in the incident.

