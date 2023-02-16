Infant with rare skull defect operated 

A merely five-day-old baby suffering from a rare skull defect underwent a complex surgery and was successfully treated at the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children at Parel in Mumbai.

The baby whose scalp skin and skull bones weren’t developed, underwent scalp rotation and advancement flaps.

The baby boy, who is now around one-and-a-half-months-old, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well.

For parents Afreen and Sanaulla Khan, who hail from Tamil Nadu were overjoyed due to the birth of their son. The baby was born with complete absence of skin and skull bones of his scalp in the central area.

The child was born in a nursing home at Saki Naka in Mumbai.

He was immediately shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit at Wadia Hospital.

The skin and skull bones were absent and underlying areas of the brain and its coverings were visible. The child was assessed in detail and all emergency resuscitative measures were taken. He was assessed by the neurosurgery and the plastic surgery teams and the plan for further treatment was made.

“This baby boy was born with a very rare deformity ‘aplasia cutis congenita’ and a large portion of the vital areas of the brain was left exposed. This is a very rare anomaly in which part of the scalp skin along with the skull bones is not developed. As a result, the protective layers of the skull covering the brain are not formed,” said Dr Nilesh Satbhai, consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Wadia Hospital.

According to him, depending on the severity and associated morbidities, the reported case fatality rate of aplasia cutis congenita is 20-50 per cent.

“In this child, the skin, soft tissue, and bones over the vertex of the skull were absent. The dura mater covering the brain was exposed. The problem was identified immediately after birth. There is a high chance of infection or meningitis developing in this situation. Also, the large blood vessels in the brain can get infected, or ruptured, leading to bleeding and complications. We operated on the child on day five of his life,” the doctor said.

“We elevated two large flaps from the remaining scalp of the child’s head. Scalp rotation and advancement flap surgery was done wherein these flaps were transposed and rotated across the midline to cover the entire skin defect and protect the dura mater and underlying brain. The flaps survived and healed well, resulting in complete coverage of the scalp skin defect,” Dr Satbhai added.

“Wadia Hospital has been a beacon of hope for many patients in need of excellent treatment. We have expertise in treating various illnesses and provide uninterrupted services to patients. We use advanced medical technologies to provide precise diagnoses and effective treatments as quickly as possible,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital.