Inform about bad AQI days, says civil society

In a first-of-its-kind campaign, concerned citizens, civil society organisations across Maharashtra have demanded that Urban Local Bodies (ULB) mandatorily issue timely health advisories publicly, to alert citizens on ‘bad air’ days, which will help save vulnerable groups from severe health impacts of air pollution.

The joint call to action comes from non-attainment cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chandrapur and others reeling under poor air quality, and not just during winters.

Bad air days are when the air quality index (AQI) -- pollutant measuring indicator -- rises beyond the safe limit for any location falling either under the poor, very poor or hazardous AQI levels.

An online campaign has been initiated on September 7, the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. In its second year since its inception, the theme for 2021 is ‘Healthy Air, Healthy Planet’, which emphasises the health aspects of air pollution, especially considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra has a total of 19 non-attainment/ million plus cities under the National Clean Air Action Plan (NCAP), the highest for any state in the country. A non-attainment city is one that does not meet the prescribed air quality standards set by the Union environment ministry.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder of Mumbai based Waatavaran Foundation and member of Maharashtra Clean Air Collective- a collaborative network of organizations, individuals, institutions working towards the common objective of clean air said that this is a pan India citizen-led online campaign.

“Using this online petition, citizens will be demanding timely public health advisories be issued widely in the mainstream public domain so that we all can not only protect ourselves but also our loved ones when the air quality in the city deteriorates. The campaign also demands proper implementation of the Clean Air Action Plan across all 18 non-attainment cities,” stated Kesbhat.

Nagpur-based Leena Buddhe, who heads the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD), stated, “Being surrounded by coal-fired power plants the air quality is seen to deteriorate in both summer and winter but most of the citizens are unaware about the AQI levels or the health impacts of being exposed during peak pollution hours. The health advisories will benefit all, especially senior citizens and children who go for early morning walks, cycling or running in areas that are highly polluted,” she said.

