INS Shikra inducts two ALH choppers

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 30 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 14:52 ist
Credit: Western Naval Command

INS Shikra, the premier helicopter base of the Indian Navy at Mumbai, inducted two modern advanced light helicopters (ALH MK III) into its 321 Flight on Friday.

At present, the 321 Flight comprises Chetak helicopters that will be progressively replaced with the more capable and versatile ALH MK III aircraft that are equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance, communication, safety and survival equipment, and will be a force-multiplier at sea as well as ashore.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command was the chief guest at the induction ceremony that included a traditional water cannon salute to the aircraft.

The Commander-in-Chief congratulated the ALH MK III crew and highlighted the importance of rotary-wing aircraft in coastal security, SAR/HADR tasks, and a host of other operational deployments.

He pointed out that the newly-inducted ALH MK III helicopters will add significant muscle and versatility to the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy at Mumbai.

