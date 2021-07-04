Inscriptions related to Lt Gen James Outram found in Maharashtra

Two inscriptions related to Lt Gen James Outram, an English general during the Indian Rebellion of 1857, have been found in Dharangaon in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

While one inscription is in English, another is in Marathi.

At the instructions of Jalgaon Collector Abhijit Raut, a team comprising Director of Heritage Foundation and eminent historian Bhujang Bobade, Dharangaon Naib Tehsildar Prathamesh Mohod GST Assistant Commissioner Samadhan Mahajan and Sushilkumar Ahirrao from Chalisgaon researched the two inscriptions.

The two inscriptions are in cylindrical forms – and were discovered during the renovation work at the Dharangaon rural hospital.

“These are very important inscriptions and more studies are needed,” said Bobade, pointing out that he has already sent details to Dr Tejas Garge, Director, Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

"The inscriptions are about his career as an army man in India," Bobade told DH on Sunday.

Lt Gen Sir James Outram, 1st Baronet (29 January 1803 – 11 March 1863) had served in India from 1819 and returned to India in 1980.

He was known for his role during the relief and capture of Lucknow during the Indian mutiny (1857-1859), but he had enjoyed a long career as a soldier and political officer in India before this, including service in the 1st Afghan War (1839-1842) and Sind (1842-1843).

In 1854 he was appointed resident at Lucknow and two years later carried out the annexation of Oudh, against the wishes of its inhabitants, on behalf of the East India Company. He became the first chief commissioner of the new province in which he was to play such a key role during the rising of 1857.