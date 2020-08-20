Inspector dies of Covid-19, toll in Mumbai Police force now 62

A 54-year-old inspector in Mumbai died due to coronavirus on Thursday, a day after his colleague, a constable, succumbed to the infection, an official said.
Both the personnel were attached to the Mulund Police Station, the official said.
"With the death of the inspector, the Covid-19 toll in the Mumbai Police force has reached 62," he said.
The inspector and the constable had tested positive a few days back.
"They were shifted to a hospital, where the constable died on Wednesday, while the inspector succumbed to the infection on Thursday," the official added.
