Inspector dies of Covid-19, toll in Mumbai Police force now 62

Inspector dies of Covid-19, Mumbai Police toll now 62

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 20 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 20:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A 54-year-old inspector in Mumbai died due to coronavirus on Thursday, a day after his colleague, a constable, succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Both the personnel were attached to the Mulund Police Station, the official said.

"With the death of the inspector, the Covid-19 toll in the Mumbai Police force has reached 62," he said.

The inspector and the constable had tested positive a few days back.

"They were shifted to a hospital, where the constable died on Wednesday, while the inspector succumbed to the infection on Thursday," the official added.

Mumbai police
Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus

