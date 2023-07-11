Insults to Shinde-Fadnavis may disrupt law & order: BJP

Insults to Shinde-Fadnavis may disrupt law & order in Maharashtra, warns BJP

In a press conference here, Bawankule said Thackeray has “lost his mental balance” and should seek treatment for it.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 11 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 16:09 ist
BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Credit: PTI File Photo

If Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray keeps insulting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it might trigger a law and order situation in the state, said BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday.

“We will answer bricks with stones,” he said, adding that BJP won't be responsible for it.

In a press conference here, Bawankule said Thackeray has "lost his mental balance" and should seek treatment for it.

Attacking Thackeray over his “taint” remark for Fadnavis, Bawankule called the Shiv Sena (UBT) president a “tainted former chief minister and a tainted person”.

The state BJP president dared Thackeray to insult Fadnavis again, saying they will teach him a lesson wherever he goes by staging ‘jode maro’ (hit with footwear) protests.

Bawankule recalled the work done by Fadnavis, who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2019, and alleged that Thackeray did nothing for the state as the CM.

He said if Thackeray keeps insulting Fadnavis and Shah, then it might create a law and order situation in the state, asserting that BJP won’t be responsible for it.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a “taint” on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's “no means yes”.

Earlier in the day, BJP supporters staged a protest against Thackeray at Variety Square here, while the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, took out a mock funeral procession of Thackeray in Sitabuldi area.

