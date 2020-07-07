Intermittent intense rain likely in Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Tuesday and predicted intermittent intense showers over the next day.

The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

"Mumbai and around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs at 8.30 am of 7 July. Next 24 hrs intermittent intense showers likely," IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.

According to the IMD, Alibaug in Raigad district recorded 54 mm rainfall during the same period while the Dahanu observatory in neighbouring Palghar district reported 34.7 mm rainfall.

The Harnai weather bureau in coastal Ratnagiri district in Konkan region reported 30.2 mm rainfall during the period.

Besides, the Nashik district recorded 25.2 mm rainfall and Kolhapur district reported 7.4 mm rainfall.