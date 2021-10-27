International drug lord was present on the cruise during NCB raid: Nawab Malik

Continuing the broadside, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Wednesday made a sensational disclosure alleging that an “international drug lord” was present onboard the cruise ship Cordelia during the October 2-3 raid, adding that NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede let him off the hook.

"During the rave party (onboard Cordelia), an international drug lord was present in the ship and the NCB officials, led by Wankhede, let him off the hook…. The drug lord is a close friend of Wankhede. He should tell why he (Wankhede) let him (drug mafia) go," Malik said.

"I have a video of the drug lord dancing with his girlfriend. If the NCB does not take action, then I will release the video," he said, indicating that the exposing would continue against Wankhede.

While Wankhede was not available to respond to the allegations, his wife Kranti Redkar said, “Day in and day out, Malik is making allegations…let him tell this to the court and prove it.”

Malik also pointed out that when the rave party was held, the Covid-19 protocols were in place. “The permission was taken from the Directorate General of Shipping and not from the Mumbai Police or the Maharashtra home department,” he said.

“There was one bearded man present in the alleged party, who is a former jailbird having been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and a Rajasthan prison,” Malik said.

“That person belongs to an international drug mafia and was there with his girlfriend who was carrying a gun. Why was no action taken against them? The cruise ship’s CCTV footage of that day should be investigated and the truth will be revealed,” Malik said.

