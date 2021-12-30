International travellers to be tested on arrival in Goa

Amid a surge of Covid cases in the coastal state, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said that the government had made it mandatory for all foreigners -- irrespective of whether they are travelling from high risk or non high risk countries -- arriving in Goa to be subject to Covid testing mandatorily.

“In view of the rising cases and as per the circular issued by the government of Goa, we shall be testing all international passengers on arrival, travelling from high risk countries as well as non-high risk countries", the Health Minister said.

"Earlier, we tested only 2 percent of passengers travelling from non-high-risk countries. However, the government of Goa has now taken a decision in public interest to test all international passengers,” he added.

The Health Minister's comment comes at a time when the state is playing host to hundreds and thousands of tourists, who have descended in Goa to ring in the festive season of Christmas and New Year.

Opposition parties have cried hoarse about the poor enforcement of Covid protocols, especially in the coastal areas, where tourists can be seen moving in large groups, attending parties, or visiting beaches without masks or maintaining social distancing.

Fresh Covid cases in the state have also witnessed a surge with 261 new infections being reported. The infection rate has now crossed seven per cent.

Amid the surge, the Goa government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on casinos, nightclubs, bars and restaurants, and entertainment parks, with a Revenue Department order stating that such business operations can only function at 50 per cent capacity. The order also said that only guests who are either fully vaccinated or those who have a Covid negative certificate issued less than 24 hours prior will be allowed entry into the listed business premises.

