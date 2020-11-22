IRNSS now part of World Wide Radio Navigation System

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) has been accepted as a component of the World Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS) for operation in the Indian Ocean Region by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

This will enable merchant vessels to use IRNSS for obtaining position information similar to GPS and GLONASS to assist in the navigation of ships in ocean waters within the area covered by 50°N latitude, 55°E longitude, 5°S latitude, and 110°E longitude - approximately up to 1,500 kms from Indian boundary.

According to a press statement, the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of IMO during its recent meeting - 102nd session - held from 4-11 November has approved the recognition of the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System.

This is a significant achievement of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Mumbai-headquartered Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has initiated matters with the IMO.

Details of the tests carried out on merchant ships with regard to the accuracy of the system have been included in the report prepared by ISRO which was submitted to IMO for consideration.

After detailed analysis, the sub-committee on Navigation, Communications and Search and Rescue (NCSR) of IMO during the 7th session held in January recommended to the MSC of IMO for accepting the IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System.

“IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by India. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to assist in the navigation of ships in Indian Ocean waters,” the statement said.

A circular has been issued by IMO on November 11 for information of the IMO member states.