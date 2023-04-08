Irrespective of Pawar's opinion, Adani affair should be probed by JPC: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said his party was firm on its demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani group. "Irrespective of NCP president Sharad Pawar's opinion, there must be a JPC inquiry to find out the truth about the scam," he said here.
Also Read | Adani issue: Not first time when Sharad Pawar leaves allies befuddled and rulers guessing
Pawar had said in an interview to NDTV on Friday that the inquiry committee appointed by the Supreme Court following allegations of stock manipulation levelled against the Adani group by US-based Hindenburg Research would be more useful. In a JPC, the ruling party (BJP) will have a majority, the NCP chief said.
But Patole said a JPC will have members of opposition parties nevertheless, and a probe by a parliamentary committee was needed for the scam to be unearthed. Following allegations of a coal scam during the UPA government, there were inquiries by both a court-appointed committee and joint parliamentary committee, he said. "The question is whether the public money is safe? Why is Prime Minister Modi not talking about the Adani scam when it is such a big and serious issue? What is the reason for panic if there is nothing wrong?" he asked.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public
What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?
Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars
Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'
Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles
Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030
Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder
Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential