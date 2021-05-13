iSERA Biological develop curative drug for Covid-19

In a significant development that broadens the scope of India's fight against Covid-19, Sangli-based iSERA Biological Pvt Ltd has developed a “curative drug” to treat patients affected by the deadly viral infection.

The anti-Covid serum has been developed on the body of horses and the company has now applied for clinical trials.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India is “mentoring” the “development of the drug” by iSERA Biological, as a partner in R&D of this new therapeutic anti-serum, while Pune-based Premium Serum and Vaccines would further prepare it for final use.

The iSERA Biological management has applied to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for clinical trials. Following this, the iSERA team had an online meeting with the Drugs Controller General of India.

According to iSERA Biological’s Director Dhairyasheel Yadav, it is a curative drug to treat patients and not a prophylactic medication.

“After the pandemic broke out several companies across the world started the research…one company from Argentina has already started using it in patients,” Yadav told DH over phone from Sangli. "Considering the fact that India is badly hit by the pandemic, the drug after successful trials would be beneficial," he said, claiming that the "antisera" was "absolutely safe".

The iSERA Biological is located in Shirala, Sangli district of Maharashtra and is engaged in anti-snake venom serum, anti-rabies serum, anti-diphtheria serum and anti-tetanus serums.

“We have been closely working together since the last few months and successfully passed various stages up to its clinical trials. We are on the right path to develop one of the safest and most effective Antidotes in the next few days which will be available to serve mankind. This will certainly help in not only reducing cost of hospitalization and fear but substantially help our affected economy to normalize,” said iSERA Biological Director Pratap Deshmukh in a statement posted on the company's website.

Shiv Sena MP from Hatkanangale, Dhairyasheel Mane, confirmed the development. “This is a major breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 subject to the clinical trials…according to the company, it can treat all strains of Covid-19,” Mane told DH over the phone from Kolhapur.

According to him, nearly 3 lakh vials are ready. “Vaccination is being carried out all over the world to prevent Coronavirus. That is a preventive strategy, however, this drug claims to be a cure of Covid-19,” he said, adding that it is a curative drug for the treatment of serious patients.

Mane has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan. “As a people’s representative, I am trying to fast-track the project,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who is an MLA from Karad, visited the Shirala facility recently. “iSERA has created an Equine-based hyperimmune plasma facility. They are now going for clinical trials for a Covid-19 curative drug. My best wishes for their success,” said Chavan, a technocrat-politician.