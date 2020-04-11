Islampur shows the way in containing COVID-19

At a time when the 'Bhilwara model' of Rajasthan has become famous for containing the spread of COVID-19, here comes Maharashtra's own 'Islampur pattern'.

Located just 3 km east of the Pune-Bangalore National Highway Number 4, Islampur town in Sangli district offers a solution and an example of strict enforcement of the lockdown.

The process was overseen by Jayant Patil, the MLA from Islampur and also the Water Resources Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Initially, Sangli was untouched by COVID-19, but on March 23, the problems compounded suddenly when four members of a family, which returned from Saudi Arabia, tested COVID-19 positive. Within a week's time, 22 more members of the same family and members of the extended family developed COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive.

On Friday, all 26 patients tested negative - giving Patil much relief.

Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Patil is state NCP president is a protege of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Patil had, during the erstwhile Democratic Front, handled portfolios like finance, having tabled the budget nine times and home in the aftermath of 26/11 terror attacks. He is known to be an excellent organiser and tough administrator.

"I am somewhat relieved," Patil said, adding that all members of the family tested negative.

Sangli District Collector Abhijeet Choudhary is personally overseeing the arrangements and with him was civil surgeon Dr CS Salunkhe.

As soon as the first set of cases were reported, district rapid response teams were formed and high-risk and low-risks contacts were traced. All symptomatic contacts were put in isolation and tested while the asymptotic contacts were put in institutional quarantine. All low-risk contacts were home quarantined. Since most of the cases were from same locality, a one-km radius containment zone was created and over it was a buffer zone. Entry and exit points, seven of them, were sealed and essential items were delivered at doorsteps. Social distancing was also strictly followed.

Teams were visiting the 1,600 houses in containment zone on a daily basis.

Simultaneously, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope did regular reviews and Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh set up a special team from the Government Medical College, Miraj.

"I am sure there would not be any increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Islampur," said Patil, but adding that the lockdown has to be strictly followed.

"Containment and quarantine were 100 per cent successful," he said and appealed to the people of Maharashtra to follow the norms of self-quarantine and social distancing.

"It was a coordinated effort of the people, administration and health authorities," added Deshmukh, the son of late chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Locals said that Islampur, which has a population of nearly 70,000, was totally cut off and people remained where they were.