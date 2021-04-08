It is Modi government that has lackadaisical approach towards Maharashtra: NCP hits out Vardhan's remark

In a sharp swipe at the Centre and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the NCP on Thursday said that the Minister could check the data for himself on vaccines and vaccination.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday rubbished the Maharashtra government for its SOS on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines, calling the allegations "utterly baseless". He also said that a "lackadaisical and casual attitude" of the state government has weighed on the country’s efforts to fight the virus.

Vardhan's statement came hours after Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, flagged the alleged issue of Covid-19 vaccine shortage, claiming that the existing vaccine stock would last just three days in Maharashtra.

“I have seen statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about shortage of vaccines. This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government’s repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic. To spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further,” Vardhan said in a strongly-worded statement.

"Union Health Minister needs to be reminded that Maharashtra tops the chart in the country as far as vaccination drive is concerned and this is purely due to the efforts taken by Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope and his team," the NCP statement said.

"It is the Modi Government at the centre which has a lackadaisical approach towards Maharashtra only because it could not form a government here," it added.