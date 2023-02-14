IT officials visit BBC office in Mumbai's BKC

The IT department 'surveys' come weeks after the broadcaster aired its controversial ‘India: The Modi Question’ documentary

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 14 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 18:45 ist
A security guard stands outside the building housing BBC offices, where IT officials conducted a search, in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Credit: Reuters Photo

A four-member team of the Income Tax department visited the BBC's office in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The team visited the Windsor building where the British broadcaster's office is located around 11 am to search for documents, he said.

The officials also took all the electronic equipment on the premises into their custody and checked the mobile phones of the employees, the police official claimed.

“The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” a BBC spokesperson said earlier in the day.

The action, which the IT department described as "surveys", came weeks after the broadcaster aired its controversial ‘India: The Modi Question’ documentary, which focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s time as the chief minister of Gujarat when communal riots rattled the state in 2002. The Indian government branded the two-part series a “propaganda piece” designed to push a particular “discredited narrative”.

India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra
BBC
BBC Documentary Row
Income Tax Department

