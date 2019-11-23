It was a 'purgical strike' on democracy: Uddhav

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Nov 23 2019, 18:37pm ist
  updated: Nov 23 2019, 19:14pm ist
Supriya Sule and Uddhav Thackeray. (AFP)

As the BJP dashed his hopes of taking over the reins of the state, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that it was a "purgical strike" on democracy.

"Whatever we do or say, we say or do it openly, in broad daylight... Not secretly like this, at the dead of the night... This is a surgical strike on democracy,” Thackeray said.

"Henceforth, there’s no need to hold elections in the state... Just appoint anybody who claims that ‘I will return’ as CM,” Thackeray said, taking a swipe at Fadnavis’ famous pre-election slogan— “mee punha yeen” (I will return).

Thackeray said that this was nothing but a sheer mockery of democracy, first in Bihar, then in Haryana and now in Maharashtra, and whatever has happened is not according to the Constitution.

