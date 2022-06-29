Malik, Deshmukh move SC for participation in floor test

Jailed NCP leaders Malik, Deshmukh move SC for participation in Maharashtra floor test

The bench then said it would take up their application at 5.30 pm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 15:27 ist
NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh. Credit: PTI Photo

Jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to participate in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhuri that the two MLAs have been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are in jail.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde 'ready for floor test' as team Uddhav moves SC

He said the two leaders want to participate in the Maharashtra legislative assembly floor test scheduled to be held on Thursday at 11 am.

Choudhuri said they are moving an intervention application which may be heard in the evening after the plea of Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu challenging the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority on Thursday.

The bench then said it would take up their application at 5.30 pm.

