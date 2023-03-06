Duo robs Jaipur bank in daylight; flee with Rs 10 lakh

Jaipur bank robbed in broad daylight, perpetrators flee with Rs 10 lakh

The robbers were visible in CCTV and police have taken the footage to identify them while further investigations are in progress

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Mar 06 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 18:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a brazen daylight robbery, two armed, masked men barged in a branch of a government bank in Jaipur on Monday and fled with Rs 10 lakh, police said.

An Indian Overseas Bank branch on Ajmer Road was targeted, police said, adding that checkpoints have been set up across the city to nab the robbers.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbery was carried out by two criminals who came to the bank branch on a motorcycle and fled on it after committing the crime.

A police official said that the two men, wearing masks, entered the bank branch at around 9.45 a.m. when only three employees were present there, and threatened the staff with a pistol. They forced the staff to open the vault where Rs 10 lakh was kept and fled with the money by 10.30 am.

A local police team reached the spot after bank officials informed them.

The robbers were visible in CCTV and police have taken the footage to identify them while further investigations are in progress, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
robbery
Jaipur

What's Brewing

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

 