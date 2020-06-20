Jalgaon expert brings people closer to the museum during the lockdown

At a time when the lockdown has affected visits to tourism and education institutions, a Jalgaon-based expert is ensuring people come closer to museums.

"The pandemic has thrown a big challenge to the museums. Digitizing and harnessing the potential of online platforms is key to taking museums to people," said Bhujang Bobade, the curator of the Jalgaon-based Gandhi Research Foundation.

Bobade organized a short-term online course on Museums Heritage which academicians, teachers, students and experts from across the country attended. Some of the participants were from foreign countries.

"Museums is a vast subject.... it's just an overview," he said, adding that issues like museums and museology, history, types, museum objects, cataloguing, digitisation, digital networking, training, conservation, preservation and restoration were discussed.

Museums of India and Maharashtra were discussed in detail and so were foreign museums.

"We have to keep pace with international trends and think in terms of 7D technology," said Bobade, who has presented several papers and written books.