Lockdown: Jalgaon expert brings people closer to museum

Jalgaon expert brings people closer to the museum during the lockdown

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS ,
  • Jun 20 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 15:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

At a time when the lockdown has affected visits to tourism and education institutions,  a Jalgaon-based expert is ensuring people come closer to museums.

"The pandemic has thrown a big challenge to the museums. Digitizing and harnessing the potential of online platforms is key to taking museums to people," said Bhujang Bobade, the curator of the Jalgaon-based Gandhi Research Foundation.  

Bobade organized a short-term online course on Museums Heritage which academicians, teachers,  students and experts from across the country attended.  Some of the participants were from foreign countries.

"Museums is a vast subject.... it's just an overview," he said,  adding that issues like museums and museology,  history, types, museum objects, cataloguing, digitisation,  digital networking, training, conservation, preservation and restoration were discussed.

Museums of India and Maharashtra were discussed in detail and so were foreign museums.

"We have to keep pace with international trends and think in terms of 7D technology," said Bobade,  who has presented several papers and written books.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Museum

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 