Janata Curfew on in Goa, 3-day lockdown from July 17

The streets of Goa wore a deserted look after 8 pm on Thursday as the state observed `Janata Curfew' to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state government has announced Janata Curfew between 8 pm to 6 am till August 10.

Besides, lockdown will be in force on July 17, 18 and 19.

During the Janata Curfew, movement for all non- essential activities has been prohibited.

Ahead of lockdown, people thronged markets across the state to stock essentials.

"People have cooperated very well. There is no one on the streets since 8 pm," said a senior police official.

Violators will be immediately arrested, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 cases have reached 3,108 with daily three-digit spike in cases.

The coastal state had been declared as Green Zone in May with active cases dwindling to zero, but later there was a fresh surge in infections.