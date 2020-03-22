Janata Curfew: With bells and claps, Bollywood expresses gratitude to essential service providers amid COVID-19 scare

Prominent Bollywood personalities such as Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar on Sunday came out on their balconies as part of PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew initiative to give a shout-out to people who have been providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In his call for Janata Curfew, the prime minister had also said that at 5pm Sunday, state authorities will, through a siren, alert people to come out to their doorsteps or balconies to express gratitude to those who have been providing essential services during this crisis.

Modi urged to people to clap, ring bells or bang utensils for five minutes to show their appreciation.

Mangeshkar, who was one of the first celebrities to tweet her gratitude, said this post was for all the selfless people protecting the citizens of this country amid coronavirus outbreak.

"Namaskar. I express my gratitude and salute to all the selfless people protecting us like our doctors, nurses, hospital staff and our police, municipal corporation employees and our able government," the legendary singer said.

Calling the Janata Curfew an "unbelievable success", Bachchan said India has created history.

"... And at 5 pm .. the entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS! I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN JAI HIND," he tweeted.

Akshay shared a video of him with his neighbours actor Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala clanging bells outside his house near the beach.

"5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours, taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala," the actor captioned the video.

His "Sooryavanshi" co-star Ranveer Singh also shared a photo of his wife, actor Deepika Padukone standing in their balcony, clapping to say "thank you to our heroes".

Producer Karan Johar posted a video on Instagram showing his family celebrate "the unity of spirit and resilience".

"Today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus... #IndiaFightsCorona," Karan captioned the clip.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of his family standing in their balcony playing cymbals and ringing bells to show their appreciation, appealing to the public that Janata Curfew is not a one-time affair.

"#JANTACURFEW we will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus," he wrote,

South star Nagarjuna said it was "incredible" to see India united this evening in the fight against coronavirus.

"THANK YOU to EACH AND EVERY ONE of you who are selflessly serving and saving us .. our heartfelt gratitude love and respect to all of you and your families. May God keep all of you super safe. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona #JanataCurfew #ThankYouFrontLiners," added Madhavan.

Writer-lyricist Varun Grover thanked the medical and scientific community for their tireless efforts.

"A disease that knows no borders can only be defeated by people who believe in no borders - the doctors and scientific community. Hope the world and respective nations back you with all their resources, compassion, and sensibility. Thank you. #COVIDー19 #CoronavirusPandemic," Grover wrote.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also thanked the "real heroes".

"... the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #IndiaFightsCorona," he said.

Another South star Allu Arjun shared a video of him and his family clapping standing near their garden.

"Spl thanks to all the Doctors,Nurses,Police,Army and many more serving the society. Gratitude. #jantacurfew," he captioned the clip.

"Salute to all our brothers and sisters in healthcare and emergency services, who are selflessly leading this fight against #COVID19," wrote NTR Jr alongside a video of him ringing a bell with his son.

"Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" director R S Prasanna said the 5pm exercise felt like "unity".

As we rushed to our terrace with plates and ladles in hand, the claps had already started ! To belt out our heartfelt thanks in one mass exercise, towards every single warrior on ground fighting this, made me get a chill down my spine," he said.

Actor Sushmita Sen called the ringing and clapping "the optimistic sound of life".

"Stay positive & the virus will be negative! I love you guys! #coronawarriors #emergencyserviceworkers #selflesshealers #God," she wrote on Instagram.

Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Papon said the sound of claps and bells gave them goosebumps.

"The sounds of every single person clapping in unison was goosebump inducing. The sound said 'We’re in this together. We’ll fight this together'," Shekhar, one-half of music duo Vishal and Shekhar, tweeted."

"It was goosebumpy to see & hear what I just did!! Love, gratitude, UNITY, hope, positive vibes & power of togetherness! We will fight this together, we will come out of this together but by staying apart!! Do your bit from your HOMES, from your heart with sincerity & compassions," wrote Papon.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on the PM's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualty from Bihar, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all train passenger and inter-state bus services till March 31 in unprecedented steps to contain the spread of the infection.