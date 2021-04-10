Javadekar does the firefighting in Maharashtra, says will help the state in procuring 1.1K ventilators

In a bid to douse the tensions brewing between the Centre and Maharashtra, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar held a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and announced help for procuring ventilators.

Javadekar met Pawar in their hometown of Pune where they reviewed the situation of the state's worst Covid-19 affected district.

Javadekar said the Centre would help Maharashtra procure 1,121 ventilators to meet the shortage.

“I have spoken with the concerned Central ministers and officers about the acute ventilator shortage in Maharashtra. Within 3-4 four days, 700 ventilators from Gujarat and 421 ventilators from Andhra Pradesh will arrive in the state," he said.

He further added that the Centre will also help Maharashtra in increasing oxygen supply for Covid-19 care.

“Testing, Tracking, Tracing and Treatment are the thrust areas of containing the Covid epidemic and the Centre has assured Maharashtra to provide funds under the National Health Mission to hire additional manpower required for scaling up the operation, Javadekar said.

He further informed that 30 Central Teams are already in various districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, guiding and assisting the state health machinery in controlling the pandemic.

About the vaccine shortage issue, Javadekar said Maharashtra has a stock of 15.63 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines in hand and the same should be optimally distributed.

"Boards like 'vaccination centre closed due to no stock' should not be visible and I have spoken about this with the chief secretary Sitaram Kunte", said the minister.

Javadekar said the Covid-19 pandemic is a national issue and it is time now for all to work together and not engage in politicizing the issues. Pawar said the next 15 days would be crucial for Pune as well as the state, and urged everyone to join hands in breaking the chain of infection.