JEE-Advanced results out; Bengaluru boy emerges topper

JEE-Advanced 2022 results out; boy from Bengaluru emerges topper

Speaking to DH, Shishir said that he wishes to join IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science engineering

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2022, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 12:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The results of the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced 2022, were announced on Sunday.

Bengaluru boy R K Shishir, who took the exam from the Bombay zone, emerged as topper, officials said.

Shishir, from Bengaluru, was a student of Narayana Techno school Sahakarnagar and had secured 56th rank in JEE Main at the national level.

He was also the 4th topper in KCET engineering stream, and secured the first rank in B.Pharma.  

Speaking to DH, Shishir said that he wishes to join IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science engineering.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

jee-advanced
Competitive Exams
JEE exams

What's Brewing

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

A meal in the metaverse?

A meal in the metaverse?

The ‘epidome’ of beauty

The ‘epidome’ of beauty

The elephant in the office

The elephant in the office

Showcasing the beauty of Indian weaves

Showcasing the beauty of Indian weaves

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

 