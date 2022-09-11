JEE-Advanced 2022 results out; boy from Bengaluru emerges topper

The results of the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced 2022, were announced on Sunday.

Bengaluru boy R K Shishir, who took the exam from the Bombay zone, emerged as topper, officials said.

Shishir, from Bengaluru, was a student of Narayana Techno school Sahakarnagar and had secured 56th rank in JEE Main at the national level.

He was also the 4th topper in KCET engineering stream, and secured the first rank in B.Pharma.

Speaking to DH, Shishir said that he wishes to join IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science engineering.

More to follow...