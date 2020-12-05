Jellyfish continue to 'sting' Goa tourists; 20 cases reported per day

Ever since the earliest spate of jellyfish sting attacks since November 15 this year, Goa's beaches have reported around 20 jellyfish sting-related incidents every day, an overwhelming majority of which occurred along the popular North Goa coastline which annually witnesses a bigger tourist footfall.

According to data compiled by Drishti Marine, a private beach management agency hired by the Goa government to maintain beach safety, no fatalities were reported, although in some cases beachgoers stung by the marine animals had to be administered oxygen and first aid at the nearest health facilities.

In all, 385 cases of jellyfish sting attacks were reported in Goa since November 15, out of which 302 were reported along beaches in North Goa, while only 83 such incidents occurred in South Goa.

The most affected beach stretch in Goa as far as reported cases of jellyfish stings are concerned, is the Baga-Sinquerim strip in North Goa, along which 216 cases were reported.

The jellyfish attacks comes at a time when the tourism prospects of Goa -- one of the top beach and nightlife destinations in the country -- are witnessing a revival of sorts ahead of the festive Christmas-New Year season, after the crippling pandemic and lockdown, with tourists slowly trickling into the state.

A jellyfish sting often results in mild irritation, but a sting from particularly toxic species of jellyfish can require expert medical care.

"Drishti lifesavers posted along the beach have been inundated with first-aid cases related to jellyfish stings. As crowd density along the beach is increasing with the number of tourists entering the state, constant announcements and cautioning is also being carried out by the lifesavers to warn beach goers about the jellyfish in the waters," a statement issued by Drishti Marine said.

The lifeguard and beach management agency has also issued an advisory vis-a-vis the menace.

The advisory issued by Drishti Marine has urged tourists "to be cautious of the presence of jellyfish that could possibly be present in the waters or along the shoreline".

"If stung by a jellyfish inform the nearest lifesaver or approach the lifesaver tower. Wash the stung area with hot water (as hot as you can stand it) as heat further breaks down the toxins. Generously spray the stung area with vinegar. It is known to diffuse any poison that may be more active in the nematocysts present in the tentacles," the advisory also said.