Jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh stolen from passenger aboard Vande Bharat train

Even as PM Modi flagged off south India's first set of Vande Bharat trains just two days ago, a man from Ahmedabad's Bopal lodged a complaint with the Railway police on goods worth Rs six lakh stolen on a Vande Bharat train last week.

The complaint was lodged by a 55-year-old man from Bopal alleging that jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh was stolen when he was on board a Vande Bharat train, according to a report by The Times of India.

The man, Paresh Sonani, said that the jewellery was stolen when he was just starting his journey on the train. He said the goods were stolen when he was 'distracted'. The incident took place on Tuesday last week, the report said.

The Ahmedabad railway police is probing the incident and are looking at CCTV footage for clues.

Incidents

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed trains, under the banner Vande Bharat, have been plagued with incidents since their launch in 2019.

Last week, a 54-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by the Mumbai-bound semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express train near Anand railway station in Gujarat. The train was on its way from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central. It does not halt at Anand railway station.

Last month, the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train also suffered minor damage after it hit a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat. The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand. In another incident, the train hit a bull near Atul railway station in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 30 flagged off the inaugural run of the train from Gandhinagar Capital station.