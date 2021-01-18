Jharkhand man killed in Kutch riots

Arjun Manaki Savaiya, 30, a labourer, originally from Jharkhand, died in the riots that broke out in Kidana village in Gandhidham taluk of Kutch district on Sunday during a fundraising procession.

Police sources said he was travelling in an autorickshaw which was attacked by a violent mob. His body was found in a village stable hours after the violence.

An FIR, filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by autorickshaw driver Noormamad Chavda, states that on Sunday evening, his auto with five passengers was stopped by a mob that attacked them with sticks and iron pipes. He managed to escape after sustaining injuries.

“We have rounded up 40 to 50 people for questioning in order to identify the culprits behind the incident. Prima facie, the reasons behind the clashes were sloganeering and stone pelting during the procession. We brought the situation under control soon after the clashes erupted and have deployed a heavy police bandobast there,” Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said.