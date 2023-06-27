Jilted lover attacks girl with sickle in broad daylight in Pune

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl student was attacked with a sickle in broad daylight in the Sadashiv Peth area of Pune by a jilted lover on Tuesday. The incident turned into a political row as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on the issue of law and order situation in the state.

The incident took place at a stone's throw distance from Perugate police chowk, and has been caught in CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

The accused Shantanu Jadhav was apprehended by locals and was handed over to the police. Shantanu (22) has been placed under arrest by the Pune police.

Both the victim and the accused were preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.

They were in a relationship that ended some time ago.

The girl was riding a two-wheeler with a friend when the accused approached her. However, when she refused to engage in a conversation with him, he brandished a sickle and attacked her.

हा प्रकार पुण्यातील आहे आणि तो ही भरदिवसा घडलेला. कायद्याची लख्तर वेशीवर टांगली जात असताना गृहमंत्री काय करतायत? टिकाटिपण्या, फोडाफोडीचं राजकारण, दडपशाही यातून जर सवड मिळाली तर जरा कायदा सुव्यवस्थेकडेही लक्ष द्या फडणवीस महोदय! pic.twitter.com/nLUO6uzeag — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) June 27, 2023

The victim's male friend intervened and resisted the attacker while she managed to escape. The attacker chased her but was apprehended by locals. The girl sustained minor injuries.

“I had ended the relationship because of his behaviour and hence, he attacked me,” the victim girl told the police..

“We have arrested the accused…they had a friendship while in junior college but their relationship broke…the accused wanted to have a dialogue with the victim but it resulted in an argument after which he took out the weapon and attacked her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandip Singh Gill said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar slammed the government on what he described as deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“Pune is known for its cultured image as an academic city but is now having rampant crime. Students are being attacked in broad daylight. The criminals have no fear of the law,” said Pawar, a senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister.

He also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, and said that he has no time to handle law and order situation as he is "busy with politics".

“What is the Home department doing?” the Congress asked targeting Fadnavis, adding that he needed to concentrate on law and order situation.