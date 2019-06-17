Jilted lover makes fake terror threats

A fake terror threat on Sunday when the India-Pakistan world cup match was underway and on the eve of monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature created a major headache for the police.

Police started an investigation after pamphlets with messages reading “Gazva-e-Hind”, “Dadar Siddhivinayak Temple Boom”, “ISIS is Coming, Sleeper cell is activated”, were found in the restrooms of the Viviana Mall in Thane city.

The Siddhivinayak temple at Dadar is one of the famous temples visited by thousands of devotees daily and is highly secured because of terror threats.

There were two mobile numbers one traced to a girl and another to a boy, penned in the same writing with the same sketch pen on the pamphlets.

Police teams, including the Anti-Terrorist Squad, immediately swung into action and from the phone numbers zeroed in on the girl and the boy, both of whom work in a local company, and questioned them.

During questioning, the girl told about her seven-year-long relationship with Ketan Ghodke, from Vikhroli Northeast Mumbai, and their recent split.

Police picked up Ghodke in the wee hours of Monday and during interrogation, he confessed that he had written the ‘terror threats’ only to harass his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.