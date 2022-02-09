Jilted lover who burned girl in Maharashtra's Wardha district convicted

Exactly two years after a 25-year-old old girl was set ablaze by her jilted lover in Hinganghat town of Wardha district of Maharashtra was convicted by a local court on Wednesday.

The 25-year old victim, Ankita Pissude, worked as a part-time lecturer with Matoshri Ashatai Kunawar College.

The accused, Vicky Nagrale, a 27-year-old youth, poured petrol on the woman’s face and set her on fire, on 3 February, 2020. The girl sustained over 40 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Nagpur, but she passed away on 10 February, 2020, after battling for life for nearly a week.

The issue had snowballed into a major political issue with the government being questioned on women’s safety.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahul Bhagwat found the accused guilty.

“The accused has been found guilty. The quantum of punishment will be argued on Thursday after which the court will deliver its final verdict,” Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said.

It may be mentioned, within a month’s time of the incident, the Wardha police filed a 426-page charge sheet, which included statements of 29 witnesses. A total of 64 hearings were held.

Watch latest videos by DH here: