Ahwad bats for redevelopment of Dharavi, writes to CM

Jitendra Ahwad bats for redevelopment of Dharavi, writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 21 2020, 16:00 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 16:00 ist

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take a decision on the redevelopment of Dharavi, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hot-spot in Mumbai.

In his letter, the minister said most of the COVID-19 cases in the city were reported from the slums and Dharavi faced a severe shortage of health and hygiene facilities.

The previous government had already announced the redevelopment of Dharavi and all formalities had been completed, the NCP leader said.

Under the present circumstances, if a decision is taken about the redevelopment, it will be politically, socially and economically beneficial to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the minister said.

The redevelopment project would also generate employment and improve the economy, he said, urging the Chief Minister to call for a meeting to discuss the issue at the earliest. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Dharavi
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 