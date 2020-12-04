Journalist named in murder case of NCP activist

Journalist named in murder case of NCP activist

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 04 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 14:39 ist
Rekha Jare. Credit: Special Arrangement

A journalist-advocate has emerged as one of the alleged key conspirators beind the brutal murder of NCP activist Rekha Jare in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The suspect, Bal Bothe, is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to track him down. Rekha (39) was president of the Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a local organisation working for women’s welfare.

Rekha was murdered by two motorcycle-borne persons in Ahmednagar district on Monday.



The incident took place when Rekha Jare was travelling from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend.

The assailants slit her throat.

Initially it was suspected to be a road rage incident but later it emerged to be a contract killing.

Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil is personally supervising the investigations into the case.

Police are investigating the case from various angles.

The cause of the murder is yet to be established. Three persons have been arrested in the case and investigations were in progress.

Bothe has been named as an absconding accused in the case. He works in a top position with the Ahmednagar edition of a popular Marathi daily.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

 