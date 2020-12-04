Journalist named in murder case of NCP activist

A journalist-advocate has emerged as one of the alleged key conspirators beind the brutal murder of NCP activist Rekha Jare in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The suspect, Bal Bothe, is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to track him down. Rekha (39) was president of the Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a local organisation working for women’s welfare.

Rekha was murdered by two motorcycle-borne persons in Ahmednagar district on Monday.







The incident took place when Rekha Jare was travelling from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend.

The assailants slit her throat.

Initially it was suspected to be a road rage incident but later it emerged to be a contract killing.

Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil is personally supervising the investigations into the case.

Police are investigating the case from various angles.

The cause of the murder is yet to be established. Three persons have been arrested in the case and investigations were in progress.

Bothe has been named as an absconding accused in the case. He works in a top position with the Ahmednagar edition of a popular Marathi daily.