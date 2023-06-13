Juhu beach drowning: Bodies of two minors recovered

A day after speculations that four teenagers had drowned off at Juhu Beach, the search and rescue agencies managed to fish out two bodies.

Meanwhile, the police and civic administration in the Mumbai metropolitan region has warned people from going to the shores in the wake of the Biparjoy cyclone build-up along the western Indian coast.

The incident took place when a group of eight friends, aged between 12 and 16 years, ventured into the sea, about half a kilometre from the Juhu Koliwada shore around 4 to 5 pm on Monday.

The minors — all of them reported to be non-swimmers — hailed from Vakola in Santacruz.

While three of them were on shore, five ventured into the rough sea and were trapped.

The rescued boy was identified as Dipesh Karan (16).

The two bodies recovered were identified as Dharmesh Faujiya and Shubham Bhogania, both aged 16.

The two missing and feared dead are Manish Bhogania (12) and Jay Tajbariya (16).

In fact, the life guard stationed there whistled and signalled to them not to venture into the choppy water, but they seemed to have ignored the warning.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Fire Brigade launched a massive search and rescue operation to find the boys.

A helicopter of the Indian Navy too was launched as part of the mission to locate the boys.

On Tuesday morning, two bodies were fished out.

The bodies were sent to R N Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre has issued warnings for fishermen and asked people to stay away from the shores.