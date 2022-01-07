Jump in Dharavi Covid-19 cases rattles govt

In what comes as a matter of concern, the slum-cluster of Dharavi in Mumbai has logged 150 Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest so far since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Thursday and Friday, Dharavi reported three-figure cases - 107 and 150, respectively.

The jump in cases in Dharavi - one of the most vulnerable areas of Mumbai - vis-a-vis the Omicron-triggered third wave has rattled the Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The progressive total of cases in Dharavi stands at 7,776. During the first wave, the highest was 94 cases reported on May 3, 2020. During the second wave, the digest was 99 cases reported on April 8, 2021. The situation in Dharavi is being monitored closely.

For the Maharashtra government as well as the BMC, Dharavi, which comes under G/North Ward, is a matter of concern, but during both the waves, the slum cluster has come out successfully.

Spread over 2.1 sq km, Dharavi – sandwiched between Central and Western suburban railway lines of Mumbai - is a sort of mini-India, with over 7 to 10 lakh people staying and working here. However, several of them have migrated back to their hometowns – because of the pandemic - waiting for businesses to start in full swing.

The first Covid-19 positive case and death from Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, when a 56-year-old man died.

Throughout April-May, 2020, the cases zoomed but then it was brought down in June-July. In Dharavi, the BMC had adopted the 4Ts strategy - Tracing-Tracking-Testing-Treating as part of the ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative to break the cycle.

The Dharavi-model of Covid combat strategy has been appreciated worldwide including by the WHO.

