Justice BP Dharmadhikari has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed following the retirement of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Dharmadhikari is the seniormost judge of the Bombay High Court.

A fortnight ago, Justice SC Dharmadhikari, who was the then seniormost judge after CJ had resigned.