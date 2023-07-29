Justice Upadhyay sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay HC

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay HC

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Upadhyay at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 29 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 17:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay was on Saturday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court here.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Upadhyay at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

Upadhyay was the sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation as Chief Justice (CJ) of the Bombay High Court.

Also Read | Centre appoints Chief Justices to two High Courts

The position of Bombay HC Chief Justice fell vacant after CJ R D Dhanuka retired on May 30. Subsequently, Justice Nitin Jamdar was appointed as the acting Chief Justice.

Born on June 16 1965, Upadhyay graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1991.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bombay High Court
India News
Maharashtra
Ramesh Bais

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 