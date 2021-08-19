Justice Kanade sworn in as Maharashtra’s Lokayukta

Justice Vidyasagar M Kanade, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court, was sworn in as the new Lokayukta of Maharashtra on Thursday.

As a judge of the Bombay High Court, he delivered more than 34,000 judgments.

Over 1,200 judgments of his are reported in Law Reports.

Justice Kanade had also served as an Administrator of the Maharashtra Cricket Association from 11th March 2018 to 15th September 2018

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Justice Kanade at a brief oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, here.

Justice Kanade succeeds Justice M L Tahaliyani whose term as Lokayukta ended in August 2020.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Protocol and Environment Aaditya Thackeray, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Director General of Police Sanjay Pande, Chief Commissioner of Right to Services Swadhin Kshatriya, Upa Lokayukta Sanjay Bhatia, judges of the Bombay High Court and senior government officers were present.

Principal Secretary to Governor Santosh Kumar read out the Warrant of appointment of Justice Vidyasagar Kanade. The oath-taking ceremony started and concluded with the singing of the National Anthem

Justice Kanade (born on 22nd June 1955) started practising in the High Court, Bombay in June 1979.

He worked as Assistant Government Pleader from 1988 to 1990 in Writ Cell. He was a High Court Panel Counsel for Union of India from 1986 to 1989 and ‘A’ Panel Counsel for the state of Maharashtra from 1992 to 2000. He appeared on behalf of various Government Corporations.

On 12th October 2001, Justice Kanade was elevated as High Court Judge. He was Chairman of the Governing Council of the Government Law College. Justice Kanade was Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court from 2nd December 2015 to 9th December 2015 and again from 15th January 2016 to 20th January 2016.