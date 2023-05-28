Justice Ramesh Dhanuka sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Ramesh Dhanuka was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Sunday.

Justice Dhanuka is due to retire on May 31- and he would have a tenure of four days - the shortest tenure for a Chief Justice in the history of the Bombay High Court.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Dhanuka at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Justice Dhanuka joined as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on January 23, 2012.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Deepak Kesarkar, family members of Justice Dhanuka, judges of the Bombay High Court, Chairman of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Justice (Retd) K K Tated, Advocate General Birendra Saraf, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and senior government officers were present.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar Patankar read out the Warrant of Appointment of the Chief Justice issued by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

The ceremony began and concluded with the National Anthem played by the Police Band.

Born on May 31, 1961, Justice Ramesh Dhanuka did his schooling in Mumbai. He acquired Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Law from the University of Mumbai. He secured first class and stood second in the third-year law examination conducted by the University of Mumbai in 1985.

He started practising law at Bombay High Court in 1985 in the chamber of Justice D. R. Dhanuka (Retd), till his elevation as High Court Judge of Bombay in 1990.

He joined the chamber of S. R. Shah, a retired City Civil Judge and leading Senior Advocate in the year 1990.

He practised on the Appellate and Original Side of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay in Constitutional Law and other branches of Law and particularly Arbitration, Companies Act, Suits, Testamentary, Municipal Laws, Service Law, and Rent Act.

He was on the Senior Counsel Panel of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the last several years and has appeared in a large number of matters representing the Municipal Corporation in the Bombay High Court.