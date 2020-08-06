Kalasa-Banduri: Jal Shakti Ministry snubs Goa's plea

In a significant boost to Karnataka's efforts to build the Kalasa-Banduri project, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry has refused to give a specific assurance to the Goa government vis-a-vis processing of permissions from the central agency which are required to clear the project across the Mahadayi river.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, which was released to the media on Thursday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also said that the Roorkee-based National Institute of Hydrology had been appointed to examine the issue of salinity of the Mahadayi (also known as Mhadei in Goa) river.

“The Government of Karnataka has recently submitted feasibility report of Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme and Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme to Central Water Commission (CWC), and these are under appraisal as per the existing CWC guidelines and as per the directions given in the Report cum decision of MWDT (Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal),” Shekhawat said in his letter to Sawant on July 29.

“The upper riparian States of Karnataka and Maharashtra, though do require requisite clearances and approvals, as required by law and from the Central Government, and the Planning Commission (Now NITI Aayog), but they do not require any prior consent of the lower riparian State of Goa," Shekhawat also said, referring to a letter written by Sawant to his Ministry in March this year, which had requested that Goa be given an opportunity to state its case before granting permission to the water diversion project.

Shekhawat however has agreed to share the proposal submitted to his Ministry by Karnataka, with the Goa government.

The ruling BJP-led coalition government in Goa has been on the backfoot, ever since the central government, following a Supreme Court directive, notified the award given by the Mahadayi Interstate Water Dispute Tribunal, making the coast clear for the Karnataka government to start construction of the disputed Kalasa-Banduri dam project, which aims to divert water from the Mahadayi basin to the deficit basin of the Malaprabha river.

Goa Karnataka are battling out a two decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mahadayi river in the Supreme Court, after both parties expressed reservations about the award by the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018.

Goa has also opposed the diversion of water from the Mahadayi river basin through the Kalasa-Banduri project claiming it would cause “ecological devastation” and increase the salinity in the waters of the Mahadayi river.

Shekhawat said that the issue of salinity would be examined by the Roorkee-based institute.

"Taking into account the concerns raised by you regarding the issue of salinity in Mahadayi River, this Ministry has assigned National Institute of Hydrology. Roorkee to take up the study of salinity of river Mahadayi and submit a report to this Ministry,” Shekhawat said in his letter to the Goa CM.