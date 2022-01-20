Kalicharan Maharaj held for making derogatory comments about Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu leader held for derogatory Mahatma Gandhi remarks

He has been arrested in several cases registered in this regard and was transferred from a Chhattisgarh jail to Thane

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 20 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 16:11 ist
Kalicharan Maharaj. Credit: PTI File Photo

Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from Chhattisgarh in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said on Thursday.

He was arrested late on Wednesday night in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he was lodged in a jail in a similar case filed against there. He is being brought to Thane on a transit remand and would be presented in a local court by Thursday evening, the official of the Naupada police station said.

Earlier, Kalicharan Maharaj had been arrested by the Raipur police for his alleged derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi at an event held in the Chhattisgarh capital on December 26 last year.

Also Read — Wardha police arrest Kalicharan Maharaj for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

On January 12, police in Maharashtra's Wardha had arrested him in a similar case registered against him there. The Naupada police station official said that Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in Raipur in the case filed against him based on a complaint by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad over his remarks against the Father of the Nation.

Earlier, the Pune police had also arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during the 'Shiv Pratap Din' programme held there on December 19, 2021, which was organised to celebrate the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659. 

