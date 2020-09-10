Kangana-BMC row live updates: Actor slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, calls him 'an example of dynasty'

A day after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday again took on the Maharashtra government by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power” and declaring that her voice won’t be suppressed. The 'Queen' actress approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow and sought a stay on the demolition process. Stay tuned for more updates.