Kangana-BMC row live updates: Being a woman, aren't you anguished by the treatment by your govt in Maharashtra? Kangana trains guns at Sonia Gandhi

In a tweet, Ranaut said, "Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress @INCIndia I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?"
A day after Mumbai’s civic body hammered the alleged illegal constructions and alterations, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday visited her Pali Hill office to take stock of the damages done.
Echoing the sentiments of the BJP, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut continued her offensive against Shiv Sena saying that the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray has now become “Sonia Sena”.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the building she lives in here belongs to Sharad Pawar with some reports suggesting she was referring to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.
Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women writes to the national women's panel, urges it to take up with appropriate authorities the issue of actor Kangana Ranaut's "harassment" at the hands of officials from BMC, Mumbai Police and political leaders
So, she said that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor
Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has expressed displeasure over the handling of the Kangana Ranaut episode and the manner in which the Mumbai civic body razed "illegal alterations" at her bungalow, sources close to him said on Thursday.
Maharashtra: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrives at the residence of actor Kangana Ranaut, in Mumbai
A day after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday again took on the Maharashtra government by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power” and declaring that her voice won’t be suppressed.
Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday.
After Kangana Ranaut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Manish Malhotra for 'unauthorised construction' at the leading fashion designer's house here, an official said.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Kangana Ranaut "episode" is now over for his party.
He made the remark after meeting Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday denied in the Bombay High Court that it undertook the demolition of `illegal' alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here with ulterior motives.
Mumbai police have made security arrangements outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra, an official said on Thursday.
A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Thursday.
Continuing her offensive remarks against the Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray has now become “Sonia Sena”.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to stay the demolition work at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s illegal office at her bungalow in Pali Hill in Bandra after the actor approached the court challenging BMC's notice.
Actor Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow here, and sought a stay on the demolition process.
