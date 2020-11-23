Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli move Bombay High Court to quash Mumbai Police's FIR against her

Bollywood actrress Kangana Ranaut and her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel have moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered by Mumbai Police in a case of sedition registered against them.

The Mumbai Police issued three summons to the sisters over a month. However, the sisters have failed to appear before the police.

They were summoned on 26-27 October, 9-10 November, and 23-24 November.

The sisters are currently in their home state of Himachal Pradesh.

On 16 October, the Bandra Magistrate’s Court had asked the Mumbai Police to lodge an offence against them following a complaint by Munawwarali alias Sahil A Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer.

Sayyed’s lawyer Ravish Zamindar had said that the complaint was the court, seeking its direction for registration of an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition) against the actor and her sister.

On the behalf of Kangana and Rangoli, their counsel Rizwan Siddiquee filed the petition seeking quashing of the Mumbai Police FIR and Bandra Magistrate Court’s order.