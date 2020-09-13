Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Guv Koshyari, talks about 'injustice' done to her

Amid the raging war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena, the Bollywood actor met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday to complain about the 'injustice' meted out to her.

The meeting came days after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

The meeting between Kangana and her sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel with Koshyari lasted for 30 minutes.

“The Governor is the guardian of the state, I told him about the injustice meted out to him,” she said, adding what happened to her was an indecent behaviour.



“I have nothing to do with politics. I have come here as a common citizen, who has started in Mumbai from a scratch,” she said.

“I am privileged that Governor Sir met me….he heard me as a daughter,” she said.

The trouble between the Sena and Kangana started after the actor recently said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh the same day as her house was partially demolished by the civic body, had alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

On Friday, the "Queen" actor had urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and stop the "harassment of women". In a tweet, she had asked Gandhi if she was not anguished by the treatment given by the Maharashtra government, in which the Congress is also a part.

