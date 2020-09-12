Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mounting pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is set to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday.

The 33-year-old actor is expected to tell the Governor about the way the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a demolition of the unauthorized construction and alteration that she had done in her office Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd in her Pali Hill bungalow.

The meeting assumes significance as Koshyari had summoned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s chief advisor Ajoy Mehta and expressed displeasure over the issue.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress is under tremendous political pressure. RPI (A) president and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale too had called on the Governor and sought justice for Kangana and compensation for the damages in the wake of BMC’s demolition.

BJP has backed Kangana and condemned the way the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC undertook the demolition. The actor also posted an illustration on Twitter on Saturday showing legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj handing a sword to Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and Thackeray depicted in the background as 'Ravana'.

The Shiv Sena has not reacted to the illustration so far.