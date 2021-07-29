Karnataka ban has led to shortage of cattle at Goa's only abattoir: CM

The state's only legal abattoir, the Goa Meat Complex, is facing a shortage of cattle for slaughter in view of the lockdown and a ban on cattle transportation for slaughter in Karnataka, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state legislative assembly on Thursday.

Responding to a question from the BJP MLA Fracisco Silveira, Sawant, who also holds the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services portfolio, said that the government was looking to outsource abattoir operations to a private firm, but the plan has not met enthusiastic response.

"The traders have informed that they are experiencing difficulty in bring animals from neighbouring state of Karnataka due to lockdown conditions and ban imposed by the State," Sawant said in a written response to a question by Silveira.

The abattoir has the capacity to slaughter 150 animals over an eight-hour shift, Sawant said.

The recent passing of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) by the Karnataka assembly has caused a beef shortage in Goa. After a similar law was passed in Maharashtra earlier, Karnataka was the sole major supplier of fresh beef and livestock to Goa, which consumes nearly 25 ton of beef every day. Goa's beef-eating minority communities account for more than 30 per cent of the state's population.

Sawant also said that the state government was keen on outsourcing abattoir operations, but the tender floated by the state government has not evoked a response.

"It was decided to outsource Goa Meat Complex Ltd, Usgao to be operated by private persons. Accordingly, advertisements were placed on global, national and local newspapers for undertaking e-tendering. However, there was no response," Sawant said.