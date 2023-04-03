K'taka officials to aid Goa in panther rehabilitation

Karnataka forest officials to aid Goa's efforts to rehabilitate black panther

Black Panther sightings are rare in Goa and the coastal state lacks experts who understand the species

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Apr 03 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 22:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Experts from the Karnataka Forest Department have been invited by their counterparts in Goa to track down the movements of a black panther, which is trapped at Balli village in South Goa recently.

"Officials from Karnataka have also been called to help us install a tracking device on the black panther and monitor its movements," Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters here.

Black panther sightings are rare in Goa and the coastal state lacks experts who understand the species. 

"The black panther will be released into the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary after reviewing its condition," Rane said.

Goa
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Black Panther

