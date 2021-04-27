Karnataka lockdown won't impact essential goods supply in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Police in Goa have been instructed to ensure smooth supply of essentials ferried by transport vehicles from Karnataka, amid a lockdown in the Southern state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant also said that he had spoken over phone to Karnataka deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who said that the 14-day lockdown announced by Karnataka did not impose restrictions on transportation of essential goods.

"I have spoken to Karnataka deputy CM. They have not imposed a ban on transport vehicles. So the essential supplies which are brought here from Karnataka will not be disrupted," Sawant said.

"The administration has been instructed to ensure that supply of goods from other states is not disrupted along the border," Sawant said.

A food deficit state, Goa relies on Maharashtra and Karnataka for supply of vegetables, milk, fruits, grain and other essential goods.