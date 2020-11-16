Karnataka man booked for murder of two senior citizens in Goa village

Karnataka man booked for murder in Goa village

A 29-year-old woman and an accomplice from Karnataka, have been booked for murder and arrested for hacking two senior citizens to death in a North Goa village police said on Monday.

Rovina Lobo and Subhasn Rajyaballi (28) from Karnataka have been charged with the murder of Marta Lobo( 64) and Vera Lobo (62), both aunts of Rovina's husband, in Siolim village late on Sunday.

"Subhan Rajyaballi who hails from Karnataka has been arrested as an accomplice in the murder by Rovina. She has confessed to the murder and said that the two aunts of her husband Julio were one inimical terms with her," police inspector at the Anjuna police station told reporters.

The official said that the two senior citizens were beaten to death with a cleaver.

Rovina and Subhan had fled the scene of the crime with the former's one-year-old son, leaving behind her nine-year-old daughter in the house where the murder occurred. They were arrested by the police on Monday. 

"The husband Julio was not at home when the crime occurred," the official also said.

