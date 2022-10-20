Karnataka team holds road show in Mumbai ahead of Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru

In the run-up to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be conducted in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4, a team from Karnataka held a roadshow in Mumbai and invited investors from Maharashtra to be part of the state's growth story.

Earlier, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Dr Murugesh R Nirani, along with other top officials met a host of potential investors in Delhi and Hyderabad to invite them to the GIM.

During the Mumbai roadshow hosted with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Additional Chief Secretary Dr E V Ramana Reddy participated in a detailed interaction with the who's who of the financial world.

"Karnataka is the preferred destination for investments in the manufacturing and sustainability sectors," Reddy said. "We are committed to facilitating the ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to investors in the state. The government is consistently working both from a policy intervention and industry perspective to build state-of-the-art infrastructure to support a robust industrial ecosystem."

Reddy further said, "We have discussed investment opportunities and our industrial policy with Maharashtra investors. Many top corporates and ace investors have expressed interest to invest and expand their businesses in the state." He also invited various businesspeople to the GIM 2022 event. According to Reddy, Karnataka has emerged as India's leading investment destination through many reform measures undertaken by the government.

"Investments of more than Rs 3 lakh crore have been confirmed through the execution of MoUs," he said. "The state continues to remain number 1 in attracting FDIs during April 2021-March 2022 with Rs 1.76 lakh crore, which is 38 per cent share of the total FDI in India."

For the GlM, a total of 50,000 acres of land - 20,000 acres in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres across the state - have been earmarked. The state is expecting over Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and the generation of 5 lakh jobs through the GIM. "We recently completed international roadshows in Japan, South Korea, the US and Europe," Reddy said. "Our aim is not only to get investments but to also bring industry giants under one platform. Around 5,000 delegates are expected to participate in the meet."

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries and Commerce, said, "Karnataka is already a brand established in the global supply chain. We want people from other states to be aware that Karnataka provides a viable option in that supply chain. This year’s GIM will focus on getting thought leaders, political leaders and business leaders to carve out a development agenda. We are looking at forging partnerships with various business houses."

During the Mumbai roadshow, the delegation met representatives of the Hinduja Group, Larsen & Toubro, Everest Industries, K Raheja Corp, Anarock Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Colliers India, Avaada Energy, DMart India and other major companies to showcase the state's policies, which presented Karnataka as an ideal investment destination for manufacturers.

Sharing their industry experience at the event were Arjun Ranga, chairman, CII Karnataka State Council and director, NR Group and managing director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, and Sushant Naik, global head - Government and Public Affairs, Tata Motors Ltd Kashmira Mewawala, past chairman, CII Maharashtra State and head of Business Development and chief ethics counsellor, Tata Capital, was also present.